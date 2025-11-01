Getty Images Sport
'I can't see a weakness' - Alan Shearer backs Arsenal to FINALLY win Premier League title
Arsenal Premier League favourites after Burnley win continues strong start
Arsenal went seven points clear after goals by Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice secured victory at Turf Moor. The Gunners’ continued impenetrable defence remains a key facet of their strong success, as they equalled a club record for consecutive clean sheets and remain on course to give a good go at challenging Chelsea’s imperious record of just 15 goals conceded in 2004/05.
Premier League all-time top goalscorer Shearer sung the praises of the Gunners’ strength all over the pitch and claimed he does not see a weakness in Arteta’s side as they dominate from set-pieces while offering “so much more than that” in their overall performance.
"I can't see a weakness," former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer told BBC Sport.
"They've scored again from a set-piece but there's been so much more than that in the performance. I like the way they're using [Riccardo] Calafiori and [Jurrien] Timber in advanced positions to create overloads and win set-piece opportunities."
Onouha and Neville agree as Gunners go marching on
Shearer was not the only pundit to sing the Gunners’ praises after the result, as former Manchester City defender Nedum Onouha cited their previous tendency to be “soft-centred” as something which Arteta’s side have developed beyond and removed from their game.
"When I first started doing punditry in 2021, Arsenal's biggest failing was they are a bit soft-centered, you could almost bully them,” said Onouha.
"Now you look at the way they can play. If it needs to be a fight, it will be a fight. If it needs to be a footballing game it can be a footballing game.
"People don't want to be classed as favourites for anything at this part of the season. There is a lot of pressure that comes with that. For the Arsenal side, three years in a row they have finished second, why not have the belief they can finish first?
"The depth that they have, if somebody drops out it's the next person up," added Onuoha. “Ultimately, this is why they are being classed as favourites because they are in a great position."
Sky Sports’ former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville added: "Arsenal are reliable, you can trust them. This is your title, Arsenal. I've never really felt that sure before, it's so early in the season, but it really is [yours].
"That's not being overconfident, or placing pressure. Arsenal must feel it themselves. This is the moment Arsenal can get back to [winning the title]. The chance is there for them; they have to take it."
'We were exceptional' - Arteta
Arsenal manager Arteta said at full-time: “Especially the way we started the game, I think in the first half we were exceptional. Scored two goals, probably should have scored another two or three.
“We gave nothing away, and that was the platform to win it because in the second half, it’s true that we weren’t that precise, especially with the ball, we had to make a few changes and didn’t have that much control of the game. But defensively, again, we were exceptional to maintain the clean sheet.”
Continue as they are, and Arsenal glory awaits
After three years of agonising second-placed finishes, Arsenal look like the team to beat at present and have already amounted a handsome advantage over title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, still the only two sides against whom the Gunners have dropped points so far this season.
If they can continue their immaculate record against the rest of the division and continue to prevent opponents from even having a shot on target – their last four opponents have managed one between them – then this could be the season Arsenal and Arteta finally reach the top of the mountain and win the Premier League title.
