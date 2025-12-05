Imagn
Canada 2026 World Cup draw reaction: Jesse Marsch's squad get friendly World Cup draw - but could face Italy
Draw: Switzerland, Qatar, TBD
The World Cup draw brought a kind set of matchups for Canada as they prepare for their first World Cup with Jesse Marsch at the helm. The American coach has repeatedly called for his team to be tested in big moments, and Group B will give him plenty to work with. Switzerland (17), Qatar (51) and the winner of European playoff A tie don’t offer anything particularly easy - but nor do they feel overwhelming.
Crucially, Canada seem to have avoided the biggest names expected to cause damage in Pot 2 and 3. Pot 4, however, is less forgiving. The winner of European playoff A could be former world champions Italy.
Beyond the group, the bracket could also get tricky. An early knockout matchup with Brazil is possible if Les Rouges finish second. Still, the immediate focus is on the group - and this looks surprisingly winnable.
Their Pot 2 opponent is Switzerland, a mixed side of late. They struggled in European qualifying, but beat both Mexico and the USMNT in pre-Gold Cup friendlies in June. Pot 3 produced Qatar, which also feels relatively friendly given the recent drop in form - a run that included defeats to Palestine and Zimbabwe. Pot 4 is where it could unravel. If they win their playoff, Italy (12) would be formidable. Other possibilities include Northern Ireland, Bosnia, and Wales.
Must-watch TV: Italy
The Canadians will be an excellent watch regardless of who they play. But a fixture with Italy would truly be wonderful. They are a little more expansive under manager Gennaro Gattuso, and uncharacteristically leaky at the back. Tournament games are supposed to be cagey. This might not be that. Should the unexpected happen and Wales advance, their fans would certainly make that fixture good watching.
Dangerous matchup: Switzerland
The UEFA playoffs are still to be determined, but Switzerland will be a tricky Pot 2 team. Even if their results have been mixed, they are still an experienced side, with Granit Xhaka pulling the strings in center midfield.
Key opposition player: Manuel Akanji
It's an admittedly star-light group. But Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, a two-time Premier League winner with Man City, will make things tricky for Canada's attack.
Must-win game: Qatar
This is simple. If you're Canada, you absolutely have to beat Qatar. Get one over and beat one of the two European opponents, and this group seems winnable.
