'A huge, huge success!' - Gianni Infantino reacts as underdog final makes WAFCON history

Cameroon's triumph follows three previous silver medals in 2004, 2014 and 2016. Ranked 71st in the FIFA rankings, the Lionesses navigated a difficult knockout route by defeating powerhouses Nigeria and hosts Morocco before sweeping past Malawi.

Malawi provided the tournament's most inspiring storyline on their continental debut. Ranked 151st in the world, the Scorchers were powered by the Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Tabitha. They stunned Nigeria 3-2 in their opening fixture before eliminating Ghana and Algeria in the knockout rounds.

The tournament fundamentally upended the established order in African women's football. Ten-time champions Nigeria failed to reach the semi-finals and will miss the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in history.

"Congratulations to Cameroon on winning the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and giving great joy to your beautiful, football-loving nation with this historic first triumph," Infantino praised.

Speaking about Malawi, Infantino said: "They made not just the country dream, but everyone that loves football. You have plenty to be proud of."