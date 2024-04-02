GFX Pep Guaridola Jack GrealishGetty/GOAL/SkySports
Soham Mukherjee

'Cameras have to be on me' - Pep Guardiola sarcastically admits berating Man City players helps him 'sleep with incredible satisfaction' after on-pitch Jack Grealish tirade

Manchester CityPep GuardiolaJack GrealishManchester City vs ArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal

Pep Guardiola has sarcastically claimed he "sleeps with satisfaction" after berating Manchester City players in public.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola shouted at Grealish after Arsenal draw
  • Didn't wait until they were in dressing room
  • Went into sarcastic mode when asked about the confrontation

Editors' Picks