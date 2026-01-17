‘Calm down!’ - Roy Keane reacts as Daniel Sturridge urges Man Utd to make Michael Carrick their permanent manager after derby victory

After Ruben Amorim was sacked earlier this month, United moved to appoint Carrick for the rest of the campaign. In the lead-up to the Manchester derby, United legend Gary Neville insisted the ex-Middlesbrough boss was not the right man to lead the Old Trafford outfit forward in the long term. In the summer, the former right-back felt that Thomas Tuchel or Carlo Ancelotti were good names to take the club forward.

He said on Stick to Football: "I hope he does really well. There cannot be any consideration that Michael takes the job beyond this season, for Michael and for the club.

"If he wins every game, look, we could be sat here in the season where he’s done unbelievably well, and we’re always thinking the fans are up and they’re in the Champions League places, fifth or whatever.

"It could happen if there’s a good run, and we could all be getting swayed with it. I honestly feel like (you have to look at others) at the end of the season when you’ve got (Mauricio) Pochettino, (Thomas) Tuchel, and (Carlo) Ancelotti."