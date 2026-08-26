'We looked scared!' - Callum McGregor slams 'passive' Celtic after historic Champions League collapse against LASK

Following the humiliating exit, McGregor did not hold back in his assessment of the team's dismal performance. The Celtic captain issued a desperate apology to the travelling supporters. Speaking with Amazon Prime, McGregor said: "We got what we deserved. I thought we were passive all night. We actually looked scared to go and win the game.

"To be honest, I don't think we were that good in the first leg either and we kind of got away with it. But then you're up 3-0 and think you have a chance. When you play like that, you can't have any excuse whatsoever.

"We have to suck it up. We apologise to the supporters and to the club because there's no way we should lose that game. Now we have to see what character we have. You can't lose the game by such a big margin and look for excuses elsewhere. This is where we see what people are made of in terms of what we achieve this season."