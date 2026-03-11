Goal.com
Live
Idrissi CagliariGetty Images

Translated by

Cagliari, cruciate ligament rupture for Idrissi: the statement

Serious injury for the young defender of the Sardinian team

Riyad Idrissi, defender born in 2005 who plays for the Rossoblù and the Italian Under-21 national team, has suffered a cruciate ligament rupture. The Sardinian club announced the news this morning: the player will undergo further medical examinations and then most likely proceed with surgery.

  • THE PRESS RELEASE

    The following is the statement from Cagliari: "Following the injury sustained during the match, Riyad Idrissi underwent diagnostic tests and instrumental examinations at the CDS – Casa della Salute facility in Cagliari, which revealed a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo further tests and specialist examinations in the coming days."

    Idrissi has made 26 appearances between Serie A and Coppa Italia this season, scoring two goals, providing one assist and playing 950 minutes.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
0