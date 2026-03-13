BVB, news and rumours: Felix Nmecha soon to be record earner thanks to Niklas Süle?

Further news and rumours about BVB:
With his early contract extension until 2030, Felix Nmecha has become the top earner at BVB alongside Niklas Süle. According to consistent media reports, the central midfielder now earns ten million euros a year, but that's not all.
As Sky reports, the 25-year-old's salary will increase again by a considerable amount in the summer. That's because he is set to take over part of Niklas Süle's salary, who, according to consistent reports, will not be offered a new contract in Dortmund and will leave the club on a free transfer after the season.
However, transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio recently reported the opposite: "There is no news on Süle, and I even believe that he could extend his contract with Borussia Dortmund. BVB has tried to extend his contract and will continue to do so. They really want him to stay," he told wettfreunde.net.
According to Sky, Süle currently earns a record salary of between €12 and €14 million per year. A sum that Nmecha is then expected to pocket. Nico Schlotterbeck is also expected to rise to those heights in the event of a contract extension.
Because interest in Nmecha is now immense, especially in the Premier League, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City, among others, reportedly expressing interest, BVB had to guarantee the player an exit clause.
According to Bild, this is set at €80 million in 2027, and a year later he would be available for slightly less, namely €70 million. Should a financially strong club invoke this clause, Nmecha could leave BVB in the near future despite his contract extension. At least Borussia would then receive a princely compensation.
BVB will play their home match against HSV on 21 March in a special jersey dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the legendary Rote Erde stadium.
The stadium, located in the shadow of the Westfalenstadion, was home to the BVB professionals between 1936 and 1974 and was the venue for the legendary match of the century against Benfica Lisbon in December 1963, among other games. At that time, the Black and Yellows defeated the reigning European Cup winners 5-0. Currently, Dortmund's U23 and women's teams play at the stadium.
"The jersey picks up on central design elements of the stadium that have been preserved to this day and characterise the special atmosphere of this historic place," says the Dortmund club's website: "The pattern on the front is based on the two entrance gates of the stadium, in particular the striking Marathon Gate. The sleeves, collar and flock refer to the characteristic running track that surrounds the pitch and has been part of sporting events for decades. The colour scheme and appearance of the BVB logo are inspired by the sandstone of the walls that have framed the venue since its opening in 1926. The neck of the shirt features the lettering '100 years of the Rote Erde stadium'."
|appointment
|Match
|14 March, 3.30 p.m.
|BVB – FC Augsburg (Bundesliga)
|21 March, 6.30 p.m.
|BVB - Hamburger SV (Bundesliga)
|4 April, 6.30 p.m.
|VfB Stuttgart – BVB (Bundesliga)
|11 April, 3:30 p.m.
|BVB – Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
Der FC Arsenal wurde im Jahr 1886 in Woolwich gegründet.
Der FC Arsenal gehört der Kroenke Sports & Entertainment-Gruppe um den US-amerikanischen Milliardären Stan Kroenke. Erste Anteile kaufte der Unternehmer im April 2007, im Anschluss kaufte er Stück für Stück auch weitere Aktien auf - bis zur endgültigen Übernahme im September 2018. Neben den Gunners besitzt Kroenke auch noch weitere Sportklubs, unter anderem die Los Angeles Rams (NFL), die Denver Nuggets (NBA) und die Colorado Avalanche (NHL).
Seit der Saison 2006/07 spielt Arsenal im Emirates Stadium im Stadtteil Holloway im Norden Londons. Vorher hatte der Klub seine Heimspiele lange Jahre im Highbury ausgetragen.
Das Emirates Stadium hat eine Kapazität von 60.704 Sitzplätzen. Damit ist es eines der fünf größten Stadien in der Premier League.
Mit 47 Titeln sind die Gunners einer der erfolgreichsten Klubs Englands. Die meisten dieser Trophäen sammelte der Klub national - noch nie konnte Arsenal die Champions League gewinnen.
Auf nationaler Ebene hat der FC Arsenal über die Jahre gut abgeräumt. Neben 14 Titeln im FA Cup (Rekordsieger) gewannen die Londoner auch 13-mal die englische Meisterschaft.
Rekordspieler bei Arsenal ist David O'Leary. Satte 722 Pflichtspiele absolvierte er zwischen 1975 und 1994.
Für die meisten Tore in der Vereinsgeschichte sorgte Thierry Henry. Der Franzose knipste in 377 Auftritten ganze 228-mal. Hinter ihm folgt Ian Wright mit 185 Toren.
Über die Jahre standen zahlreiche Superstars für die Gunners auf dem Feld. Hier eine Auswahl: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Cesc Fabregas, David Seaman, Mesut Özil, Marc Overmars, Ashley Cole oder Kai Havertz.
Rekordtrainer des Vereins ist Arsene Wenger, der zwischen 1996 und 2018 insgesamt 17 Titel nach Nordlondon holte. Andere erfolgreiche Coaches sind Herbert Chapman (5 Titel), George Graham (6 Titel), Bertie Mee (3 Titel) oder Mikel Arteta (2 Titel).
Der Verein trägt aufgrund der Kanone im Wappen auch den Spitznamen "The Gunners", zu deutsch "die Kanoniere".