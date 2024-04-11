Kompany-BurnleyGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany hit with two-game ban and fine for abusive language resulting in red card against Chelsea

Vincent KompanyBurnleyChelsea vs BurnleyChelseaPremier League

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been hit with a two-match ban by the Football Association following his red card against Chelsea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kompany given two-match ban for abusive language
  • Was red carded against Chelsea last month
  • Also fined £10,000 by the Football Association

Editors' Picks