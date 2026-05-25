Bunny Shaw signs! Man City confirm star striker has committed to long-term contract despite Chelsea links

Shaw has put pen to paper on a new four-year contract with City, ensuring the most clinical forward in the WSL remains in Manchester for the foreseeable future. The deal will keep the 29-year-old at the club until 2030, potentially taking her service in sky blue to nearly a decade. The announcement was made in spectacular fashion by the player herself on stage during City’s 2025-26 After Party, shortly after she was named the Etihad Player of the Season.

Speaking about her decision to extend, in statements highlighted by the official Manchester City website, Shaw said: "I'm so happy to be at this incredible club for another four years. I’ve always said that Manchester City feels like home – I’ve developed so much as a player and grown so much as a person during my first five years here. Helping the girls win the WSL title is one of the proudest moments of my career, and I’m so excited to see what we can do next season and beyond – although there’s one more huge game to come against Brighton! To the City fans – thank you for always supporting us all. I’m so happy to be on this memorable journey with you all and can’t wait to see what we can achieve in the future."