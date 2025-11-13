Getty Images Sport
Bundesliga club ordered to pay full salary to ex-Aston Villa and Everton winger after sacking him over pro-Palestine social media comments
Court rules in El Ghazi’s favour
The Rhineland-Palatinate State Labour Court rejected Mainz’s appeal, concluding that El Ghazi’s right to freedom of expression outweighed the club’s justification for termination. Mainz had initially issued the 30-year-old a warning after his first post, but decided to terminate his contract without notice following a second post. The court found that a summary dismissal was not legally justified, maintaining that expressing a personal political opinion did not amount to grounds for immediate termination. As a result, Mainz must pay the full contractually agreed salary owed to the Dutch winger.
El Ghazi’s controversial termination
El Ghazi was dismissed in late 2023 after posting a message on social media expressing support for Palestine in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.
“This isn’t a conflict and it’s not a war. This is genocide and mass destruction and we’re witnessing it happen live. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," the Dutch winger wrote on Instagram.
Mainz immediately suspended him, calling the post 'unacceptable.' When El Ghazi later stood by his words in a follow-up post, the club terminated his contract. The decision came despite the player later deleting the post and apologising, saying he regretted his choice of words and that he stood for 'peace and humanity.'
From Ajax, Aston Villa to Qatar
Born in Netherlands, El Ghazi began his professional career with Ajax in 2014, making an immediate impact as a young winger. After four seasons in Amsterdam, he joined Lille in 2017 for €8 million. Following an injury-hit spell in France, the Dutchman moved to Aston Villa on loan in 2018, helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League. Villa made the move permanent in 2019 after his strong performances in the Championship.
During his time in England, El Ghazi scored four goals and provided four assists in his debut Premier League season, playing a key role in helping Villa avoid relegation.
In 2022, he joined Everton but struggled to make an impact, leading to a move back to the Netherlands with PSV. After a short stint in Eindhoven, he signed with Mainz in September 2023 on a two-year deal but made only three substitute appearances before his controversial dismissal.
Following his contract termination, the Dutchman moved abroad to continue his career and now plays for Qatari side Al-Sailiya.
What’s next for Mainz and El Ghazi?
Club chairman Stefan Hofmann acknowledged the ruling that was handed down this week, saying: "We have to accept this decision. However, we stand by our position on the substance: Based on the values
and convictions that define Mainz 05, the continued employment of persons who express and behave in fundamental contradiction to these values will be excluded in the future as well."
Meanwhile, El Ghazi is continuing his career with Al Sailiya, having signed a two-year contract in September of this year.
