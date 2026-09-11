‘Gets away with murder’ - Bukayo Saka told stats don’t justify ‘world-class’ hype as former Arsenal winger sets ‘non-negotiable’ target for England international

Having made his senior debut at the age of 17 in November 2018, Saka has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence. It did not take long for a regular first-team role to be nailed down, with it impossible to keep a lid on his undoubted potential.

The tricky winger’s output on the goal front rose steadily across his first five seasons, with the target being found on 20 occasions through all competitions in 2023-24. He was an established part of the Three Lions’ set-up by that point - and now has 56 caps to his name.

Unfortunate injury issues have held Saka back at times across the last couple of campaigns, leading to his contribution on the goal front taking a hit. He has gone two seasons without reaching double figures in that department on the Premier League stage.

An important role has been played in trophy bids - claiming the English top-flight crown and reaching the Champions League final in 2026 - but expectations are high and others, such as Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich enigma Michael Olise, are raising the bar when it comes to right wingers.