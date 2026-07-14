How England SHOULD line up in massive World Cup semi-final against Argentina: Thomas Tuchel should consider a whole new right-hand side to help secure spot in the final

The Albiceleste have not played particularly well this tournament, and, much like England, have relied on their singular star player to get the job done in big moments. Yet they have a tendency to turn it on when it really matters. After all, this is mostly the same squad that won two mightily close finals in the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America. Also, write off big-game Messi at your peril.

So, how do England confront that? The good news is that the squad is pretty close to full strength. Declan Rice should be fit. Bukayo Saka is showing a little more life. And, yeah, that Jude Bellingham guy is doing ok for himself, too. So, GOAL has once again gone all Football Manager by deciding who should start for Thomas Tuchel's England in their massive World Cup semi-final showdown with old rivals Argentina...