Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

'A machine that's built to win' - Trent Alexander-Arnold aims dig at Liverpool's title rivals Man City as he explains why trophies 'mean more' to the Reds

Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolManchester CityPremier League

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has suggested that trophies "mean more" to his team than their domestic rivals Manchester City.

  • Reds fighting City for Premier League title
  • Alexander-Arnold hailed rivals as team 'built to win'
  • But says trophies 'mean more' to Liverpool

