FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-CHELSEAAFP
Aditya Gokhale

'We know everything going around him' - Bruno Guimaraes opens up on Alexander Isak's transfer request as Newcastle insist pre-season tour absence isn't related to Liverpool interest

A. Isak
B. Guimaraes
Newcastle United
Liverpool
Premier League
Transfers

Bruno Guimaraes has addressed the growing uncertainty around Alexander Isak, whose absence from Newcastle United’s pre-season tour has sparked fresh transfer concern on Tyneside. With Liverpool circling and the Swedish striker reportedly having handed a transfer request, the Magpies maintain that Isak is simply recovering from injury and has not travelled with the squad to Singapore.

  • Isak absent from pre-season due to reported injury
  • Liverpool remain strongly linked with striker
  • Guimaraes says squad is focused and staying calm
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Next matches