Bruno Fernandes to QUIT Man Utd?! First-team stars convinced Red Devils captain is set to leave Old Trafford
Man United stars believe Fernandes will depart in 2026
Reported by The Sun, team-mates believe that Fernandes will depart Old Trafford in 2026 and put an end to a seven-year stay with the Red Devils amidst a belief that he has ‘had enough of the shambles’ at Old Trafford.
The 31-year-old Portuguese has been United’s best player ever since he joined the club in January 2020 and his current deal ends in June 2027, meaning that this summer represents one of the club’s final opportunities to sell the playmaker and make a return on the initial £47million ($62.9m) they paid Sporting Lisbon for his services.
The United skipper admitted in November that former boss Ruben Amorim persuaded him to stay last summer despite the club’s wishes for him to go. With Amorim now sacked and a new cloud of uncertainty hanging over the club’s managerial situation, Fernandes is reportedly ready to call it a day at Old Trafford and move on to pastures new, according to sources.
Fernandes tipped to leave United
A source told The Sun: “Some of the squad think Bruno has had enough and, to be honest, they don’t blame him.
“He always gives 100 per cent and has been the club’s best player since he joined. But they think that he feels let down under the new ownership model and Amorim leaving has not helped. He isn’t a likely candidate for a big-money move to Saudi because he’s a football purist. But no one can doubt from the moment he signed for Manchester United, he has given his all.
“No one wants him to leave — but his team-mates would understand if he did.”
Fernandes 'hurt' after club hierarchy previously wanted him to go
Part of Fernandes’ desire to leave is believed to be linked with the Red Devils’ willingness to let him go last summer, and the after-effects of a situation which “hurt” him deeply.
The Portuguese told Canal 11 in his home nation in a bombshell interview publicised in December: “From the club’s side, it felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit.
“More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticise. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. But it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything.
“The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.
“Lately I feel like I’m on thin ice. In England, when a player starts approaching 30, they start thinking they need a makeover. It’s like the furniture. The issue of loyalty isn’t viewed the same way it used to be.
“I could have left in the last transfer window. I would have earned much more money. I was going to leave a season ago – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay because of family reasons, but also because I genuinely love the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay.”
Fernandes with a big decision on his hands in 2026
Fernandes is reported to have a £57m ($76m) release clause in his contract which becomes active to overseas clubs next summer.
While the player has claimed that he will not think about his future until after the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, team-mates reportedly already believe he has made his mind up.
Fernandes recently returned from three matches on the side-lines with a hamstring injury and has bagged 103 goals and 94 assists during his time at United, five and eight already this season, respectively. He would undoubtedly be a massive miss if he ultimately were to depart in 2026.
