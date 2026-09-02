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Bruno Fernandes reveals he used to be a CENTRE-BACK & claims he outpaced Man Utd team-mate Benjamin Sesko in training
From defensive roots to midfield maestro
The modern Premier League is widely regarded as the most physically demanding division in world football, requiring elite athletes to constantly push their physical boundaries. While United rely heavily on the creative ingenuity and technical brilliance of their captain, his path to becoming one of Europe's premier playmakers was forged in an unlikely position.
Before establishing himself as a prolific attacking force, Fernandes had to rely on his footballing intelligence to survive against much larger opponents. The Portuguese international has always displayed a tenacious edge at Old Trafford, a trait that stems directly from his formative years navigating the sport as an undersized defender.
Fresh off being crowned PFA Players' Player of the Year, the United skipper sat down to explore this unique journey. Joining former striker Adebayo Akinfenwa for an exclusive chat on a special edition of the Beast Mode Podcast, Fernandes shed light on his early days in football and his ongoing desire to test himself against the physical specimens in the modern game.
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Fernandes reveals his centre-back origins
Reflecting on his development, Fernandes explained how being a youth player forced him to adapt. He revealed that his journey actually began at the heart of the defence, where tactical awareness had to compensate for a lack of physical stature.
"I started my career as a centre-back," Fernandes revealed. "Being the skinniest and the smallest, that was good for me because I had to use my brain to get ahead of the striker."
Joking with the famously physical Akinfenwa about how he would have handled him on the pitch, the United star added: "I wouldn't give you the space to pin me. I would allow you to have the ball and then when you turn I might need to get a very strong tackle in to get the ball from you. If you come too fast at me that might be a problem too!"
Testing his limits against Benjamin Sesko
That willingness to face imposing opponents stems from his childhood in Portugal. Fernandes credited his fearless approach to playing street football against children much older than him, noting: "Growing up, in my time, you play in the streets a lot. I was always one of the youngest, because my brother is five years older than me, so I was playing against him and his friends. I got used to getting beat but also to beating people who were stronger than me. So I'm never afraid to put my foot in or to go into duels."
This competitive fire remains evident at United's Carrington training base. The captain shared a story of pitting himself against Red Devils team-mate Sesko in a sprint, pushing himself to a personal-best top speed of 35.5 km/h.
"Last season in training I had to do a 50-yard run with Benjamin Sesko," Fernandes recalled. "I started two steps earlier and he was behind me so I was pushing myself and I beat my highest top speed that was 35.5. He got to 37 [km/h] something at the end so that's why he caught me at the end but I was so proud of myself because Ben is such a strong and physical player, and very quick. But this is the thing I like in training, to go up against the ones that I know are better than me at something so I can test myself."
Watch the full episode
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