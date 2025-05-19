Brits Abroad: Harry Kane makes Bundesliga history after week of partying and Scott McTominay edges closer to Serie A title while Jude Bellingham sheepishly scores before blushing in first Spanish interview

England's captain cemented his place in the history books, but it was not as fruitful a week for some of his compatriots on the continent

The European football season is coming to a close, and for some countries, the domestic league campaigns have already seen the final curtain come down on them. In Germany, Bayern Munich wrestled back the Bundesliga title as Harry Kane won his first career trophy, while across the border to France, several Englishmen came up well short to Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, even if they had plenty to shout about themselves.

Down in Italy, there are a few Scots doing their home country proud, but there's been less positive news coming out of the Netherlands where one Three Lions midfielder has blown the chance of hoisting high another piece of silverware.

It was a memorable week for the Brits plying their trade on the continent one way or another - and GOAL is here to run you through the biggest stories...