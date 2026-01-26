Goal.com
Sean Walsh

Brits Abroad: Harry Kane mercilessly mocked as Bayern Munich's unbeaten run ends but Ethan Nwaneri enjoys dream Marseille debut and Jobe Bellingham shines for Dortmund

GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

This week, England's captain had a day to forget over in the Bundesliga, while his Three Lions team-mates in Spain's La Liga didn't have too much to shout about either. There were, however, success stories to be found elsewhere in Germany and France, while an uncapped Englishman got one over Scotland's hero in Italy.

Every Monday this season, GOAL brings you the latest on British stars abroad, what they're getting up to, who is reaching the greatest heights and who needs to come home. Let's tuck into this week's review...

  • Kane trolled as Bayern's invincible dream dies

    Usually on Brits Abroad, we wax lyrical about Harry Kane and his exploits in Germany with Bayern Munich. He's usually just scored a hat-trick and broken a couple of records, but this weekend was a different story entirely.

    Instead, we're sitting here talking about Bayern's unbeaten Bundesliga start coming to an end having lost 2-1 in the Bavarian derby at home to Augsburg. What's worse for Vincent Kompany's side is they led for most of the game, too. Hiroki Ito put them ahead midway through the first half, only for Arthur Chaves to equalise with a quarter of an hour remaining, and former Bristol City and Burnley midfielder Han-Noah Massengo to pop up with the winner in the final ten minutes.

    Kane registered five shots but couldn't find the back of the net, failing to score or assist for only the second time in the Bundesliga this term. He was given the lowest possible grade of five in BILD's player ratings, while he was at the centre of a social media storm, with Augsburg's official X account using a meme to claim Kane 'didn't show up'.

    It's a result that probably won't mean much to Kane or Bayern in the grand scheme of their Bundesliga campaign, even if they can't end it unbeaten anymore. They're still eight points clear of a Borussia Dortmund side that were handedly beaten by Premier League strugglers Tottenham in Europe last week, while the England captain holds a ten-goal lead in the Golden Boot race.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-LENSAFP

    Nwaneri scores on first Marseille start

    Arsenal didn't plan to send Ethan Nwaneri out on loan heading into the January transfer window. An offer from Marseille and the chance to work with such a unique coach like Roberto De Zerbi forced the Gunners into a rethink, and it's decision that may well benefit all parties in the long run, even if the north Londoners could have done with his firepower over the weekend.

    While Arsenal failed to lay much of a glove on Manchester United in a 3-2 defeat at the Emirates, Nwaneri had his feet up after playing a starring role in Marseille's 3-1 win over now-dethroned Ligue 1 leaders Lens. The 18-year-old was given the nod on the right flank ahead of Mason Greenwood, the first sign that De Zerbi has immediate trust in the loanee, and he repaid the Italian's faith with their second goal of the game. Nwaneri picked up possession on the halfway line and quickly made a dart towards goal, eventually cutting back onto his stronger left foot and curling a low effort past goalkeeper Robin Risser.

    In his post-match press conference, De Zerbi made his point clear - if you're good enough to play for Marseille, as Nwaneri seemingly is, you will get chances. "In my team, there is no hierarchy because the only one who decides is me," he said. "As long as I'm here, it's either me who decides or Roberto. There are no problems with people. Greenwood needed a rest, he told me. Nwaneri and [Quinten] Timber are very strong players, they don't need to train much."

    Meanwhile, Marseille president Pablo Longoria has told the Daily Telegraph what he expects from Nwaneri, but admitted they are not expecting to keep the Arsenal youngster. "From Ethan, we expect joy. Shared joy," he said. "Because with a young diamond, a super talent like this, the most important thing is that he will be free mentally. So, this is joy. To create the right environment for him to perform and enjoy football.

    "Let's say a very clear thing - an option to buy is unrealistic. He's one of the main assets for the future of Arsenal. The value for us is his talent and his sporting performances. For Arsenal it's contributing to the gameplay, and for the player a step in growing up and being coached by Roberto."

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-NAPOLIAFP

    McTominay & Napoli humiliated in horror week

    It hasn't been the best few days to be associated with Napoli. They somehow managed to draw 1-1 away at ten-man Copenhagen in the Champions League, meaning they need to beat Chelsea on Wednesday to stand a chance of even reaching the play-offs having dropped out of the top 24.

    After their excursions in Denmark, next up was a trip to Juventus. The reigning Italian champions were given the runaround by the Old Lady. Canada star Jonathan David opened the scoring in the first half, while Kenan Yildiz and Filip Kostic applied the finishing touches late on to condemn Napoli to a 3-0 defeat.

    McTominay, widely considered the best player in Italy, couldn't get into the game. He attempted 51 passes, nearly half of the 95 put up by midfield partner Stanislav Lobotka, and saw both of his shots from distance blocked. Napoli are now nine points behind league leaders Inter.

    As he tends to do in his second season at a club, Antonio Conte sent an ominous warning at full-time. "It's a difficult moment, and I expect the fans to be close to the team, in good and bad times," he urged.

    "There's a Champions League match, there's Coppa Italia. It doesn't end tomorrow. The problem is that the emergency doesn't end tomorrow either. We have to be good. United, compact, one single body. We need emergency, positive energy above all from the outside."

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-NAPOLIAFP

    Kelly takes the spoils at Scot's expense

    In the black-and-white corner, Lloyd Kelly enjoyed another fine performance in a massive match for Juventus. The people of Turin knew little of him when he first arrived from Newcastle this time last year, but he's now firmly a fan favourite.

    Tuttosport said of the defender's performance against Napoli: "In addition to stopper qualities of recent months, he adds a touch of attacking danger, frequently breaking out on the left flank. He didn't miss a single tackle, repeatedly earning the stadium's applause." For a footballing culture that loves defending perhaps above all else, that's high praise.

    The Italian press and Juve fanbase are now wondering whether Kelly can break into Thomas Tuchel's England squad ahead of the World Cup. It's not a topic of discussion back home, but if he keeps making waves on the continent, then surely it's an avenue the Three Lions boss will consider exploring. After all, international football is the ideal playground for a versatile defender who can make use of himself use in attack, right?

  • 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Jobe grabs assist to turn around nightmare week

    Jobe Bellingham had the opportunity to prove his worth against Premier League opposition last week when his Borussia Dortmund travelled to Spurs in the Champions League. They were played off the park in a 2-0 loss and he was ripped apart on social media for his underwhelming performance against a similarly inexperienced Tottenham midfield, with some suggesting he was being carried by the weight of his surname.

    Jude doesn't actually feature on this week's edition of Brits Abroad having had little influence on Real Madrid's 2-0 win at Villarreal, which was settled by a brace from Kylian Mbappe. But Jobe was far more pivotal to Dortmund's 3-0 win at Union Berlin that closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern to eight points.

    The match was far tighter than the final scoreline suggested, with BVB having to weather a storm before picking and choosing their moments. They led by two with ten minutes to go, and Bellingham picked the lock for their third of the afternoon, slipping in Maximilian Beier with a pinpoint through ball for the Germany international to finish.

    It's been a rocky first season for Bellingham over in Germany, initially struggling to hold down a place in the first XI. He's started their last three Bundesliga games and now returned his first two assists in that time. The gears are starting to click for the 20-year-old and there's plenty more to come.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-METZ-LYONAFP

    Morton scores on Endrick's big day

    Lyon's impressive 5-2 win at Metz was headlined by a hat-trick from Real Madrid loanee Endrick. Once more, their understated hero was Liverpool academy graduate Tyler Morton.

    The midfielder has quietly been one of the best signings in Ligue 1 this season, bringing solidity and progression in equal measure to a Lyon team who have aspirations of qualifying for the Champions League. He's now doubled his league goal and assist tallies in one single game.

    There was a touch of class about this strike, too. Metz thought they had cleared their lines having scrambled away two crosses from another Englishman in Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but Morton was waiting on the edge of the box to fizz in a scything effort to make it 3-0 and all but take the game away from the hosts for good.

    Metz were simply trying to get to half-time to regroup back at 3-1 when Morton got his assist. The 23-year-old scooped a lovely ball around the backline into the channel for Endrick to chase, and the Brazilian wonderkid raced through on goal to grab his second of the day.

    Morton found game time hard to come by at Liverpool simply due to the amount of talented midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order. That's why he stayed with Arne Slot's first-team squad last season rather than go out on loan, and he's now showing the world his quality across the English channel.

