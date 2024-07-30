British boxer Chris Eubank Jr trains with Man Utd in eye-catching new away kit on U.S pre-season tour - and sends strong 'career change' message to Erik ten Hag
British boxer Chris Eubank Jr sported the new Manchester United away kit as he trained with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount stateside.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Eubank dropped in Man Utd's training session
- Flew from Vegas to LA to meet the football stars
- Shared pictures in the new Man Utd away kit