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Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler reveals the secret 'old school' masterplan that saw Seagulls dismantle Arsenal at the Amex
Pecked by the Seagulls
The reigning Premier League champions arrived on the south coast undefeated, only to be completely outplayed by a relentless home side. While a victory for the Seagulls was not entirely unthinkable, the sheer scale of the thrashing caught many by surprise as they ruthlessly dismantled a lacklustre opposition.
Rather than relying solely on complex modern systems, the foundation of the triumph was built on fundamental grit. Brighton overpowered their visitors in every department, establishing control early on to secure a memorable three points. The hosts executed a game plan built on aggression and intensity, proving too much for the title holders to handle.
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Winning the small battles
Speaking to talkSPORT, Hurzeler outlined how focusing on the basics laid the groundwork for his team's success. "Our approach was that we focused really on us and our approach was we want to win the small battles first," he explained. "Win the first header, win the first tackle, win the first throw-in, win the first corner.
"It sounds a bit old school but that really was our approach because when you win these small battles, then you grow into the game and then you can create a bigger chance. When you win the small battles the players gain confidence and create this self-belief and really trust in each other."
This aggressive mindset caught the visitors entirely off guard from the outset. A frustrated Mikel Arteta acknowledged his side were beaten in the opening exchanges, admitting they failed to match Brighton's early desire. "They deserved to win the game and it’s a big lesson for us," the Arsenal manager admitted. "From the first throw-in you could sense it, it was so clear."
'Challenging the establishment'
Despite the comprehensive nature of the win, Hurzeler refused to label the performance as flawless, instead demanding that his squad turn these statement victories into a regular occurrence. The 33-year-old manager is determined to push his team beyond sporadic upsets and into sustained contention. "Was it a perfect game? I won’t say it’s a perfect game, there are things to improve," Hurzeler noted. "Overall our challenge now is that we make these exceptional performances normal."
That ambition is underpinned by a non-negotiable work ethic out of possession that allows them to impose their will. "We have this phrase: We want to challenge the establishment," he continued. "Challenging the establishment doesn’t mean to challenge them in one game, you have to challenge them when you’re not playing against them. We have to be consistent in performances."
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Maintaining the momentum
For Brighton, the task is now about delivering this level of performance week in, week out. Having proven they can dismantle the division's elite, the Seagulls must ensure this 'old school' intensity becomes their baseline standard. Their ability to replicate this aggression will define whether they can truly disrupt the Premier League hierarchy this season.
Arsenal, meanwhile, face an urgent period of reflection after being thoroughly outworked. Arteta must address how easily his champions were bullied off the pitch and find a way to restore their intensity. If the Gunners are to mount a successful title defence, they cannot afford another sluggish performance that allows opponents to dictate the terms of engagement.
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