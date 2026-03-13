Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler reveals text exchange with Mikel Arteta after criticism of Arsenal 'time-wasting'

“I didn’t want to create that noise, I just wanted to make my point about how I was feeling,” Hurzeler explained when discussing the fallout.

“Nothing to do with what they have achieved, it’s incredible. Arteta is one of the best managers in the world for me, he is a role model – but it is important to say your opinion and not hide your opinion. Even when you are a smaller club.”

He added: “I texted him saying that I have huge respect for everyone at Arsenal. If they win the Premier League, they definitely deserve it, but it’s just things that made me emotional, and I’m a person who sticks to his principles and opinions. It created a lot of noise, but it’s important to stand to your opinion – but I did tell Mikel that I have huge respect [for him]. Nothing should stand between us, and the work continues.”