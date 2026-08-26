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Brighton complete £9.5m signing of 'modern' left-back Jaouen Hadjam from Young Boys
Albion bolster defensive ranks
The South Coast Club has secured Hadjam on a five-year deal after agreeing a fee in the region of £9.5m. The 23-year-old defender originally moved to Switzerland in January 2024, amassing 98 competitive appearances for Young Boys. Across 73 top-flight Swiss Super League fixtures, he directly contributed to 13 goals, scoring six and providing seven assists.
- GEPA pictures
'He is a modern left-back'
Brighton technical director Mike Cave voiced his enthusiasm regarding the defender's arrival, highlighting his tactical fit for the Seagulls' system.
Discussing the Algerian's switch to the Amex Stadium, Cave said: "We believe Jaouen will be a great addition to the group, adding to our already strong options in defence. He is a modern left-back known for his pace, attacking output and technical abilities, which fits our style of play well. He has proven himself to be a versatile player in Switzerland, and we are looking forward to working with him."
International pedigree strengthens depth
On the international stage, Hadjam represented France at youth level before committing his senior international future to Algeria in 2023. The full-back has collected 21 senior caps and featured at this year's World Cup, where the Desert Warriors bowed out against Switzerland in the round of 32. His arrival in Sussex intensifies competition on the left side of the defence, where he will vie for starting berths against Maxim De Cuyper and Ferdi Kadioglu.
- Pius Koller
Hadjam targets swift integration
Hadjam will now join his new team-mates for first-team training as he looks to adjust quickly to the physical demands of English football. The coaching staff are eager to utilise his match sharpness and international pedigree during a demanding run of Premier League and cup fixtures. Establishing healthy competition on the flanks is viewed as key to driving consistent performances throughout the opening stretch of the campaign.
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