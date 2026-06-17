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Brazil vs Morocco draw sets World Cup viewership record as 10 Million tune in on FOX
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Brazil-Morocco draw delivers historic audience
Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 draw Saturday drew an average audience of 10.019 million viewers across FOX, setting a new record for non-USMNT World Cup broadcasts.
According to FOX Sports, the match became the most-watched non-USMNT FIFA Men's World Cup group-stage telecast in English-language U.S. history.
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Viewership more than triples 2022 average
The audience represented a huge increase from the previous men's World Cup.
FOX Sports reported viewership was up 212 percent compared to the average non-USMNT group-stage broadcast during the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, which averaged 3.21 million viewers.
At its peak, the airing reached 13.119 million viewers between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.
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Kansas City leads strong local market performance
The match produced massive ratings across several major U.S. markets.
Kansas City led the way with a 6.32 rating and 22 share, followed by Austin (4.90/25), West Palm Beach (4.68/15), Boston (4.54/17) and Dallas (4.52/19).
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What's next for Brazil and Morocco?
Morocco will take on Scotland Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Brazil will face Haiti Friday at 8:30 p.m.
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