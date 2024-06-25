'I have four players marking me every time!' - Vinicius Junior suggests Brazil fans expect too much as he speaks out on Dorival Junior regime after disappointing start to Copa America
A frustrated Vinicius Jr. suggested that Brazil fans expect too much after a disappointing draw against Costa Rica in their Copa America opener.
- Brazil held by Costa Rica
- The Selecao looked toothless in attack
- Vinicius called for further improvement