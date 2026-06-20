Big injury scare for Brazil as Raphinha forced off during World Cup win over Haiti

Brazil claimed their first victory of the 2026 World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Haiti. A brace from Matheus Cunha and a goal from Vinicius Junior sealed the result and strengthened the Selecao's position in Group C.

However, the major talking point after the match was Raphinha's fitness. The Barcelona winger suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by Bournemouth youngster Rayan in the 40th minute. The injury immediately raised concerns given Raphinha's previous hamstring problems this year, with Brazil's medical staff set to assess the extent of the issue.