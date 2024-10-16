Brazil player ratings vs. Peru: Raphinha is balling again! Barcelona man at the double as Selecao cruise to World Cup qualifying win

The oft-criticised winger bagged a brace in a comfortable victory for Dorival Jr.'s side

For most of his time as Brazil manager, Dorival Jr has faced questions about his attacking setup. On Tuesday, he might just have found an answer. Raphinha, in the midst of a flying start for his club, also provided for his country, scoring twice and proving a constant menace in a comfortable 4-0 win over Peru.

The Barcelona man bagged a brace, before two late goals killed the game and carried Brazil to their second win in a row.

It was a testy contest for long periods, Peru doing their best to end Brazil attacks before they started - with tackles aplenty from both sides. Raphinha opened the scoring shortly before half time, converting from the spot after a lengthy VAR check determined that a Peru defender had handled the ball in the box. Rodrygo could have made it two after 43 minutes, but his chip was easily cradled by the goalkeeper.

The Barcelona man added a second from the spot early in the second half - this time from a far less controversial penalty shout.

Andreas Pereira gave the Selecao daylight, though, with a fine flying volley, guiding Luiz Henrique's cross into the bottom corner. Henrique grabbed one of his own soon after, strolling into the space afforded him by an open Peru backline - before stroking the ball into the bottom corner. Things aren't perfect for Dorival - there are still issues aplenty. But back-to-back wins will at least easy pressure, albeit momentarily.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Arena BRB Mane Garrincha...