Brazil player ratings vs Ecuador: Brilliant Rodrygo lifts bleak Selecao to crucial World Cup Qualifying victory

Rodrygo's stunning long-range strike was the difference as the Selecao earned a crucial three points in World Cup Qualifying

Rodrygo came to the rescue as Brazil defeated Ecuador 1-0 in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying on Friday evening.

The Selecao were tested heavily by Moises Caicedo and La Tricolor, but the Real Madrid star's incredible first-half goal made all the difference.

Rodrygo's opener, and ultimately the winner, arrived in the 30th minute off a Lucas Paqueta assist. The winger received the ball on his left foot, switched to his right, and fired a 20-yard strike past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net, giving the Selecao a 1-0 lead.

After a disappointing showing at Copa America 2024, where Brazil exited in the quarterfinals, Dorival Junior's side bounced back with a win in front of their home fans.

Ecuador didn’t make it easy for the home side, though. The visitors’ best chance came in first-half stoppage time when Chelsea midfielder Caicedo found himself 1v1 with Alisson. However, the Liverpool shot-stopper came up big with a massive save to deny him. That was the last significant chance for La Tricolor.

With the three points, the Selecao move up the CONMEBOL WCQ standings to 10 points, leapfrogging La Tricolor and Venezuela from seventh to fourth place. After seven matches in the 2026 cycle, they now sit on 10 points.

Brazil return to the pitch on Tuesday as they look to secure six points from two matches, with Paraguay hosting the Selecao in their next World Cup Qualifier.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Estádio Major Antônio Couto Pereira...