'Brazil or Argentina, he would be a god' - Former Chivas player Bofo Bautista defends ‘Chicharito’ after stretch of just three goals in 32 games

The ex-Chivas player claims Mexico fans do not appreciate the achievements of players who succeed abroad

  • Former LA Galaxy player has scored three goals in 32 games
  • Chicharito has only one goal in nine matches this Clausura 2025
  • Bautista says coach once wanted to remove Chicharito
