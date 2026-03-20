Brazil & Nike are playing a whole different ball game! Why the Selecao's historic Jordan collaboration is seismic in a World Cup year

This summer, the most celebrated national football team on the planet will wear the iconic Michael Jordan 'Jumpman' on their chests at a World Cup, in what feels like a seismic moment in the relationship between Nike and Jordan, and the basketball brand's growth in the football space.
Nike have dropped the ground-breaking new Brazil x Jordan away shirt, alongside an expansive streetwear collection that is bringing some serious Joga Bonito vibes as the worlds of football and basketball collide. This is the first time ever that Jordan Brand has collaborated with a national football team, following the lucrative success of their work with PSG, and in a World Cup year it feels like a watershed moment.