James Westwood

Brahim Diaz, what have you done?! Morocco star MISSES 114th-minute penalty in AFCON final as baffling Panenka attempt backfires after Senegal players storm off pitch in protest at original decision

Morocco talisman Brahim Diaz missed a 114th-minute penalty against Senegal in the AFCON final after trying a Panenka chip. The Real Madrid ace blew the chance to win the trophy for his country after the Senegal squad had initially stormed off in protest against the initial award of the penalty.

  • Diaz misses chance to win the AFCON

    Diaz was made to pay early in the first half of extra time, too, as Pape Gueye scored to give Senegal a 1-0 lead in truly extraordinary scenes at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah. Gueye fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner from just outside the box to spark wild scenes of celebration. Diaz was taken off moments later and looked visibly emotional after taking his place on the Morocco bench, having blown his chance to become a national hero.

    More to follow.


