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Braga agree €10m transfer with Barcelona for teenage talent Tommy Marques
Rising talent seals switch
According to The Athletic, Braga have struck an agreement with Barcelona to sign Marques for an initial €10m alongside a further €2m in potential add-ons. Personal terms are not anticipated to pose any obstacle for the 19-year-old La Masia graduate as he seeks regular first-team football in Portugal. The teenager made his senior breakthrough against Mallorca in February, though he was limited to just one additional La Liga outing thereafter.
- Sergio Ros
Blaugrana congestion sparks switch
Barcelona's decision to sanction the departure of their young prospect follows an agreement in principle worth €76.5m (£65.3m) with Premier League giants Manchester City for holding midfielder Rodri. The arrival of the Spain international significantly intensifies competition in the centre of the park for Flick's side, who already boast a wealth of experienced options.
Aware that first team opportunities with the Blaugrana would be severely limited due to the surplus of senior midfielders, Marques decided to seek regular minutes elsewhere to continue his development, with the club hierarchy sanctioning the sale to help balance their books.
Heavy recruitment transforms squad
The acquisition of Marques caps an extensive summer spending spree for Braga after securing midfielder Denis Huseinbasic and forward Jonas Wind on free transfers. The Portuguese outfit, who finished fourth domestically and reached the Europa League semi-finals before losing to Freiburg last term, have also fortified their backline by signing goalkeeper Bernardo, central defensive trio Sergio Barcia, Adrian Bajrami, and Adrian Barisic, alongside Gabriel Silva and Diogo Travassos to bolster tactical depth across all competitions.
- Avant Sports
European test looms ahead
Having secured their place in the UEFA Conference League playoffs with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Dinamo Minsk earlier this week, Braga now turn their attention to continental action. They are scheduled to host Austrian outfit Austria Wien in the first leg of their qualifier on Thursday, August 20. The encounter will serve as a key test of their new look squad's readiness to maintain consistency across domestic and European commitments.
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