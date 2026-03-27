AFP
Bradley Barcola set for bumper PSG contract extension as Paris move to fend off Bayern Munich and Liverpool interest
Paris move to secure prize asset
Despite a mixed domestic campaign that saw an early exit from the Coupe de France, PSG have been formidable in Europe, most notably dismantling Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last 16. Barcola was the architect of that victory, netting two crucial goals to cement his status as one of the continent’s most exciting forwards. According to Paris Team, club advisor Luis Campos is now working behind the scenes to finalise a two-year extension that would tie the Frenchman to PSG until 2030. This proactive move is designed to repel advances from Liverpool and Bayern, both of whom have been monitoring the winger's rapid ascent since his £39m (€45m) move from Lyon in 2023.
- Getty Images Sport
A significant salary hike
The proposed extension is not merely a commitment of time but a reflection of Barcola's elevated status within the squad, coming with a substantial salary increase. Guided by agent Moussa Sissoko, the forward appears settled in the capital and eager to remain a cornerstone of the club's post-superstar era. The hierarchy views Barcola as more than just a prospect; he is now a "motor" of the team’s offensive output. By securing his signature, PSG intend to provide Enrique with a stable foundation for the next four seasons, ensuring their best domestic talents are not lured away by the financial might of the Premier League or Bundesliga.
Building a long-term offensive core
The focus on Barcola is part of a wider strategy to retain the club's most influential attacking players. Having already seen the 23-year-old contribute 12 goals and six assists across 38 appearances this term, the club is keen to pair him with fellow stars for years to come. Reports suggest that once Barcola’s future is formalised, the Parisian leadership will shift their full attention toward Ousmane Dembele. The goal is to keep the two offensive engines together, creating a settled frontline that can consistently compete for the Champions League trophy - a competition where Barcola has already proven he can deliver on the biggest stage.
- AFP
Title run-in and European ambitions
Barcola remains central to PSG's trophy charge as they look to protect a slender one-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, notably with the advantage of a game in hand over their nearest rivals Lens. The timing of this contract extension is expected to provide a major morale boost ahead of a massive Champions League quarter-final showdown against Liverpool, where he will face his toughest test yet. Beyond the current campaign, the lead-up to the World Cup offers Barcola a prime opportunity to cement his place in the France squad, potentially seeing his market value soar even higher before his new long-term deal officially begins.