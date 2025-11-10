'I hope that in his case it's nothing there' - Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola hopeful USMNT star Tyler Adams avoided injury after head collision

The collision happened during an aerial challenge in the opening minutes, with both players crashing to the ground after the impact. While Smith suffered a visible gash above his left eye with blood streaming down his face and was subsequently substituted by Álex Jiménez in the 10th minute after the club determined he could not continue. Adams, despite appearing briefly dazed, remained on the field and completed the full 90 minutes.

“Adam was worse than Tyler,” Iraola said to reporters after the match. ‘Live, they tell me Tyler is going to continue, Adam is almost impossible, but it was not 100 percent. It has taken some time also to adjust a little bit. But [Adams] has finished the game. So I hope that in his case it's nothing there.”