Bournemouth complete swoop for Juventus shot-stopper Michele Di Gregorio

Bournemouth have officially announced the arrival of Di Gregorio from Juventus, marking a significant statement of intent in the transfer market. The Cherries have successfully negotiated a deal that sees the 29-year-old move to the Vitality Stadium initially on a temporary basis, providing the squad with immediate top-level experience between the sticks.

"I’m very happy to be here. This is a very important moment for me and that's why I think the decision to come here to Bournemouth was the right one," Di Gregorio said. "I felt the club's desire to have me here and I felt the ambition that this club has to continue to grow and do great things. The Premier League is the most beautiful league in the world. It's an honour for me to be here and to have the chance to play and play at such a high level."