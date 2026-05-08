Bournemouth confirm Alex Jimenez suspension following allegations of inappropriate messages on social media

Bournemouth addressed the situation in an official statement released on Saturday, confirming the club is aware of the social media posts and has opened an investigation.

The statement read: "AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez. The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated. As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time."