'Both goals were nothing' - Alexi Lalas suggests Lionel Messi's 'magical moments' in MLS are being overhyped after seeing Inter Miami star keep up 'torrid pace' against Nashville
Alexi Lalas says that Lionel Messi's goals against Nashville were unremarkable finishes but his consistency has made Inter Miami "must see TV".
- Lalas says Messi double "nothing"
- Consistency of performance real proof of "greatness"
- Messi on pace for "historic" production levels