Borussia Dortmund most expensive signings - How BVB spent more than €1 billion on incoming transfers

Exactly how much money have Borussia Dortmund spent on new players in this millennium?

Borussia Dortmund have developed a bit of a reputation as the perfect stepping stone for young talents.

Buy them on the cheap, turn them into absolute superstars, and sell at a healthy profit.

Erling Haaland is probably the ultimate example of this strategy, but the same could be said about Jadon Sancho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and many more. It's made BVB over €1 billion.

Not all of these superstars in the making were quite as cheap, though, as Dortmund have not hesitated to spend big if they felt the opportunity was right.

But how much exactly have Dortmund spent over the years and what have been their biggest deals each campaign?

Borussia Dortmund most expensive transfers by season

SEASON MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING FEE TOTAL SPENDING 2022-23 Sebastien Haller €31M €91.1M 2021-22 Donyell Malen €30M €45M 2020-21 Emre Can / Jude Bellingham €25M €50M 2019-20 Mats Hummels €30.5M €148.5M 2018-19 Abdou Diallo €28M €90.5M 2017-18 Andriy Yarmolenko €25M €122.6M 2016-17 Ousmane Dembele €35M €141.1M 2015-16 Gonzalo Castro €11M €20M 2014-15 Ciro Immobile €18.5M €65.2M 2013-14 Henrikh Mkhitaryan €27.5M €52.6M 2012-13 Marco Reus €17.1M €26.7M 2011-12 Ilkay Gundogan €5.5M €9.7M 2010-11 Robert Lewandowski €4.8M €5.3M 2009-10 Mats Hummels / Lucas Barrios €4.2M €10.9M 2008-09 Neven Subotic €4.5M €13.8M 2007-08 Mladen Petric €3.5M €10.7M 2006-07 Nelson Valdez €4.7M €12.2M 2005-06 Ebi Smolarek €0.8M €1.7M 2004-05 None Nil Nil 2003-04 Evanilson €15M €16.6M 2002-03 Torsten Frings €8.5M €10.2M 2001-02 Marcio Amoroso €25.5M €49.6M 2000-01 Tomas Rosicky €14.5M €27.6M Total €1.02B

*All stats via Transfermarkt

Borussia Dortmund's top 10 most expensive player signings