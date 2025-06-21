This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jobe Bellingham DortmundGetty
Tom Hindle

Borussia Dortmund hold on late after Jobe Bellingham masterclass sparks win in seven-goal Club World Cup thriller vs. Mamelodi Sundowns

Borussia DortmundFIFA Club World CupJ. BellinghamMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Borussia DortmundMamelodi Sundowns FC

Jobe Bellingham was instrumental as Niko Kovac's side came from behind to beat an expansive Sundows side in an enthralling Club World Cup contest

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dortmund overturned an early Sundowns lead, won 4-3 to all but clinch a knockout spot
  • Jobe Bellingham ran the show in first Dortmund start
  • Sundowns threatened, still have a chance to make knockout stages
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now

Who is South Africa's greatest export?

Next matches