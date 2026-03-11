Borussia Dortmund fight off Premier League interest as Felix Nmecha signs new contract

Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday that Nmecha has signed a new deal after reaching an agreement with the midfielder’s new representatives from the English agency, The Talent Table.

The new deal will see him sign an extension keeping him at the club until 2030, adding two years to his previous expiry date of 2028. This represents a significant statement of intent from the BVB hierarchy, including sporting director Sebastian Kehl. As part of the agreement, Nmecha is expected to join the ranks of the club's top earners.

Kehl said in the announcement: "After some bad luck with injuries at the beginning of his time here in Dortmund, Felix has become a very important part of our team. His ability to cover ground and overcome opponents makes him extremely valuable to us in the center of the pitch, and he always finds creative solutions, even under pressure. He brings incredible quality to the field – both for us and for the German national team. We are convinced that his development curve will continue to rise in the future."