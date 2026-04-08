Borussia Dortmund director cites Jude Bellingham to prove German giants are willing to spend big on 'perfect' signing

While Dortmund are often viewed as a "sell-to-buy" club, managing director Ricken pointed to the signing of Bellingham as evidence that the board will break their own rules for a special player. "We have in the past two years spent a lot of money on player purchases. If we think in such spheres, a sale is necessary," Ricken told Bild. "One thing I would like to emphasise: if you find an exceptional player who fits the profile perfectly, then such a transfer has rarely been rejected by the management, even if it was slightly over the budget."

To illustrate his point, Ricken revisited the move that brought the England star to Signal Iduna Park from Birmingham City. "We have the example ourselves: Jude Bellingham. BVB signed him as a 16-year-old in the middle of the Corona pandemic. From the second division. For not a little money [€30 million]. But the idea was there, the arguments were there and the conviction too. That's why BVB did it back then. And the same applies now. For top players who fit us perfectly, we would certainly also find creative solutions."