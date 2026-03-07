Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund confirm Germany international will leave as free agent after seven years with Bundesliga giants
Dortmund confirm Brandt’s departure
Sporting CEO Lars Ricken broke the silence regarding the Germany international's future following Dortmund's 2-1 victory over Koln. Speaking in a post-match interview with Sky, Ricken addressed the speculation that had been mounting for months. “There have already been a few reports. The fact is that there were open discussions and it was agreed that the expiring contract would not be extended," Ricken said. “[He's] played a few hundred games for Borussia Dortmund. I think we can only be grateful to him. He played for us for seven years and was sometimes viewed critically. He will be 30 in a few weeks, we can reorient ourselves, so it can also be an opportunity for both sides. We were ultimately in agreement.”
A seven-year journey comes to an end
Brandt arrived in Dortmund back in 2019, joining from rivals Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth approximately €25 million. Since then, he has racked up hundreds of appearances, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in the squad. Despite occasional criticism regarding his consistency, his technical ability and vision have frequently made him a match-winner for the Schwarzgelben during both domestic and European campaigns.
The decision to part ways appears to be mutual and amicable, with the club hierarchy viewing it as the right moment for a fresh start. Ricken emphasised that the relationship remains strong despite the impending exit, stating: “We are parting ways with a lot of appreciation.” The second-placed Bundesliga side will now have a head start on planning their recruitment for the upcoming transfer window without their long-serving number 10.
Matthaus weighs in on Brandt legacy
Even in what was a relatively quiet performance during the win in Cologne, Brandt proved his worth by providing a sublime assist for Maximilian Beier. Football legend and Sky pundit Lothar Matthaus was quick to praise the departing star's impact on the club. “A player who perhaps didn't get the most out of his potential, but still frequently made the difference,” Matthaus remarked.
Matthaus also noted that the manner of the departure is a testament to Brandt's professional conduct during his seven years in Westphalia. He added: “Given the successful period Julian has had at BVB, we should be able to look each other in the eye, not just until the end of his contract, but also beyond."
Future moves and squad planning
With Brandt’s exit now set in stone, focus remains on other key contract situations within the Dortmund camp. While the club is losing a veteran presence in midfield, progress on other fronts remains independent of this announcement. Specifically, the situation regarding defensive lynchpin Nico Schlotterbeck continues to be a priority for Ricken and the Dortmund board as they look to secure the core of their backline for the future.
Addressing whether the Brandt decision would impact other negotiations, Ricken was firm in his stance. He confirmed that the departure of Julian Brandt has “no influence on the decision regarding Nico.” As Dortmund push for a strong finish to the Bundesliga season, the club will hope to send Brandt off on a high note before he begins his next adventure elsewhere in the footballing world.
