Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad: Which Verde players are going to the USA?

Which 23 players will Bolivia head coach Antonio Carlos Zago take to the 2024 Copa America in United States?

It's been 62 years since Bolivia last won the Copa America and they don't have an easy road ahead if they want to make 2024 their year pitted in a difficult group alongside USA, Uruguay, and Panama.

Bolivia got their hands on the Copa America when they first hosted the tournament in 1963.

La Verde may have flirted with greatness in the nineties, but they have only advanced from the group stage thrice over the past 40 years of the Copa América.

Anything other than yet another disappointing group stage exit would be a surprise this time around.

A 23-player squad will be submitted by Bolivia's journeyman head coach Antonio Carlos Zago to participate in the 2024 Copa America.

GOAL takes a look at the predicted Bolivia squad for this summer's Copa America, based upon the assumption that everyone fully fit for March international duty will remain as such in the summer.