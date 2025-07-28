Boca Juniors make unwanted history as iconic Argentine club hits new low with defeat against Huracan Boca Juniors Huracan vs Boca Juniors Huracan Liga Profesional

Boca Juniors have officially slumped to the longest winless streak in their illustrious history following a 1-0 defeat to Huracan. The loss marks 11 consecutive games without victory for the Xeneize, who now find themselves in a full-blown crisis with confusion on the pitch, discontent off it, and no clear path forward.