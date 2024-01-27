Biggest shock in FA Cup history?! Maidstone - who finished BOTTOM of Wrexham's league last season - dump out Ipswich in gigantic fourth-round upset as hero Brazilian goalkeeper makes TWELVE saves

Peter McVitie
Maidstone United celebrating FA Cup win over Ipswich Town 2023-24Getty Images
Maidstone United pulled off one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history on Saturday when they beat Ipswich 2-1 in the fourth round of the competition.

  • Maidstone United beat Ipswich
  • Scored with both shots on target
  • Sixth-tier side through to fifth round

