'How can we forget the biggest scandal in football history?' - Real Madrid demand 'justice' over Negreira case as Florentino Perez blasts La Liga & Spanish FA over 'incomprehensible' reaction to Barcelona payments

Speaking at the traditional festive gathering, Perez began by highlighting the club's financial dominance, citing reports from Deloitte and Forbes that place Real Madrid at the summit of global sport. However, the tone quickly shifted from celebration to condemnation.

"Christmas is a time that invites us to reflect," Perez began. "This club has built its history and its legend. We are the club with the highest income in the world according to Deloitte and the most valuable according to Forbes. This has allowed us to live one of our most successful periods in these 15 years, both in football and basketball.

"But Christmas is also a time to reflect. And Madrid's biggest concern is the refereeing situation. As you well know, the extremely serious situation that occurred with the 'Negreira case' for almost two decades deserves justice."

Perez’s frustration was palpable as he addressed what he perceives as a conspiracy of silence from the governing bodies. Real Madrid was the only club to initially appear as a private prosecutor in the case, a move that strained relations with Barcelona but one Perez feels was essential.

"It is completely incomprehensible that the institutions have left Madrid alone in this fight," he thundered. "How is it possible that the president of the referees asks us to forget it? How are we going to forget the biggest scandal in the history of football? How can the RFEF and La Liga behave like this? They have a duty to ensure integrity."

