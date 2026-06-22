‘Biggest issue’ Bukayo Saka faces at 2026 World Cup highlighted as John Barnes explains why ‘goal output’ is not important for Arsenal winger

Stints on the sidelines restricted Saka to 11 goals last season, with only seven of those being recorded in Premier League action. Asked if that is an area that the 24-year-old needs to improve, Barnes added: “His goal output doesn't have to be great if they win the league. And if England wins the World Cup, he doesn't score one goal, it's not important. What's important is him being part of a team that can win.

“Once again, I don't think Thomas Tuchel is looking at individual numbers because if he scores more and Marcus Rashford scores more, you know what that means? Harry Kane will score less.

“So it's about the way you play to create for other people to score. I don't think he'll worry about his goal-scoring form, because it's not about the individual and what he does. If he can be part of a team and help that team to win, then I'm sure his lack of goals isn't going to be an issue.

“It's to do with how the team performs, to create chances for maybe Jude Bellingham and for Harry Kane to score, for them to work hard as a team, to be creative, and yes, they may score the odd goal. So he's looking at the way the team plays, rather than how any individual performs, Thomas Tuchel, which is the right thing to do.”



