Big-spending Wrexham given points deduction warning as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are told their Premier League dream could 'unravel' in the Championship
Wrexham have been given a points deduction warning, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney told their Premier League dreams could start to “unravel”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons have enjoyed meteoric rise
- Hollywood co-owners making that possible
- Step up to the top-flight will not be easy