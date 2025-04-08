Sarina Wiegman Lauren James Alessia Russo England splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Big opportunity for Aggie Beever-Jones! Lionesses' replacements for Alessia Russo and Lauren James chosen after injured England pair withdrew from squad ahead of Belgium rematch

EnglandA. RussoL. JamesA. Beever-JonesBelgium vs EnglandUEFA Nations League AWomen's footballN. Parris

Aggie Beever-Jones makes a second Lionesses start on Tuesday as one of three England changes after injuries to Alessia Russo and Lauren James.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Russo & James started Friday's 5-0 win over Belgium
  • But withdrew from England squad ahead of rematch
  • Lionesses' boss Wiegman makes three changes to XI
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱