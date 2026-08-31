‘Big chance’ for Phil Foden after ‘very draining’ spell under Pep Guardiola - with Enzo Maresca backed to turn Man City star into the player everybody thought he would be

Having made his senior debut for City in November 2017, Foden has been part of the first-team set-up at the Etihad Stadium for close to nine years. He has taken in 372 appearances for City, scoring 110 goals and winning 20 trophies - including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He was, when making his breakthrough, considered to be one of the hottest prospects that English football had seen since Manchester United and Three Lions legend Wayne Rooney. The Stockport native was another mercurial talent that carried swagger that was forged while playing on the streets into the professional ranks.

Foden thrived for a while under Catalan coach Guardiola - finding the target on 27 occasions in the 2023-24 campaign - but his powers have waned slightly over recent years, leading to the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year missing out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

A summer that started on a disappointing note has since delivered a new contract in Manchester and a prominent role under Italian tactician Maresca - a coach that knows him well from a previous spell at the Etihad as assistant to Guardiola.